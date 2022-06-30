The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Rivers State on Wednesday arrested a physically challenged female for alleged possession of 24 sacks of 231.2kgs of cannabis sativa.

The spokesperson of the agency in the state, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt.

He said the NDLEA made the arrest when the operatives of the agency carried out a search operation at Obunku community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ogbumgbada, an assistant commander with the NDLEA, said: “The command arrested one Celina Ekeke, a notorious drug dealer, with 24 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 231.2kgs.

“She has been on the watch list of the agency for some time now, as she uses her deformed legs to disguise and sell illicit drugs.

“She is presently undergoing investigation at the Rivers Command headquarters.”

Mr Ogbumgbada said the state commander, Ahmed Mamuda, restated his earlier warning to all drug dealers to desist from the nefarious act as the agency would surely fish them out, “particularly as retired Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa, the Chairman of NDLEA, has charged the Command to go on an offensive action against all drug dealers”.

The spokesperson appealed to the public to provide information to the NDLEA on the activities of drug dealers to enable the agency to rid the state of hard drugs.

(NAN)