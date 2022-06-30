A police officer caused a stir at a local police station in Nigeria when he stormed the facility and allegedly assaulted a man who was giving a statement to the police.

The incident happened on June 22 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The officer, identified as Ephraim Akang, serves in the Quick Intervention Unit at the police headquarters in the state.

He reportedly dragged the victim to the ground and threw him into a car, despite an appeal from police operatives in the division, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Another officer who came with Mr Akang had left before the situation became tense.

As the situation degenerated, a police operative in the division angrily locked the gate of the police station to prevent Mr Akang from leaving with the victim. Another operative later opened the gate.

Mr Akang, the officer from the headquarters, eventually sped off from the police facility – B Division, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo – with the man.

The incident coincided with the assumption of office by the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatoye Durosinmi.

The victim

Some officers who responded to a distress call brought the victim, Edemeka Udosen, a 62-year-old retired civil servant with the Akwa Ibom State government, to the division with a report that five men were allegedly molesting him at his residence in the city.

The five men, including a former vice chairman of Onna Local Government Area of the state, Princewill Johnny, were also brought in by the officers.

The connection between the five men and the man allegedly assaulted at the police facility centres on some unresolved issues around the sales of Mr Udosen’s personal house, a four-bedroom duplex, at Osongama, a highbrow estate in Uyo, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Mr Udosen sold the house at N60million last year, but it appears he could not figure out who bought his house and how it happened.

He has no copy of the sales agreement because the people who bought the house refused to give him one. He has never met Tamunotonye Willie, the man whose name is on the agreement as the buyer of the property. His wife and his two children were not aware of the negotiation and the sale of the house until the dispute got to them.

Mr Udosen got the money in tranches of N10million on six different occasions, and each time the money hit his bank account, he wired them immediately to some unknown persons.

“The people I sent money to, some of them N1million, some N3 million, are fraudsters,” Mr Udosen told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday.

He said he did not know how much the fraudsters took from him unless he checked his bank statement.

PREMIUM TIMES asked him why he did not inform his wife and children about his decision to sell the house.

“I was very ill. I didn’t want anything to delay me from getting the money,” he responded.

Mr Udosen’s younger brother, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because of the “embarrassment”, said his brother must have acted under a spell.

“The house was valued at N180 million,” he said. “He was defrauded of the money they paid him. He has sold his three cars. I was the one who paid his hospital bills.”

“Edemeka’s friend asked them (the buyers) for their account details, so he could refund the N60 million to them. They rejected it, they wanted N75 million instead,” he added.

Violation of Police Act

Meanwhile, Mr Udosen and his wife, Ekaette, had obtained an order from a Magistrate’s Court, on May 18, which restrained the buyers from evicting them from the property.

Mr Udosen told PREMIUM TIMES he was assaulted by the men who came to his house on June 22 on the order of the former vice chairman of Onna, Mr Johnny.

He said he was also assaulted at the police division by Mr Akang, the officer from the police headquarters.

“He (the officer) grabbed the back of my trouser, dragged me up as if I was a thief. He threw me into the car. I hit my head on the car,” Mr Udosen said.

“I am still having a headache because of the impact on my head,” he added.

“I was told he was dragged like a goat out of the police station and taken to Ikot Akpan Abia (police headquarters), against the directive of the DPO,” his younger brother said.

At the police headquarters, Mr Akang angrily threw Mr Udosen into a cell.

This was the second time Mr Udosen was detained since the case was reported to the police earlier this month by the former vice chairman of Onna.

He had spent a night in the cell when he was first arrested, and reportedly paid N60,000 for bail before the police released him.

He was still on bail before the assault incident at the police division.

Shortly before the officer from the headquarters came for Mr Udosen, Grace Nyong, an inspector at the division, had issued a police medical form for Mr Udosen to go for medical examination over the injuries he said he sustained during the alleged assault at his residence.

The officer, Mr Ephraim, appeared frustrated with Mr Udosen’s refusal to handover the duplex to the former vice chairman of Onna who claimed he bought the house, two sources familiar with the case told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Each time there was a meeting between Princewill Johnny and Edemeka (Udosen) at the police station, Ephraim (Akang) would insist on getting a commitment from Edemeka on when he would vacate the house,” one source said.

When Mr Udosen was detained at the police headquarters the second time, Mr Ephraim allegedly told him he would be charged to court and taken to prison, unless he gave up his right to the duplex.

A female lawyer, Iniubong Udoh, who is representing Mr Udosen’s wife, corroborated the claim that the police repeatedly threatened to send Mr Udosen to prison.

She said the “intimidation” got to a point when an officer pushed her out of the office in a meeting at the police headquarters where she was invited for a peaceful settlement of the case.

“The (former) vice chairman of Onna said he is going to rubbish me because I told them there was a pending court case over the property,” said Mrs Udoh, who is the secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo branch.

Mr Udosen’s wife said there was a day a group of men led by the former vice chairman of Onna dragged her out of the house and threatened to force her to vacate the place within three days.

The lawyer, Mrs Udoh, is handling another litigation at a family court on behalf of Mr Udosen’s two children whom she said are too young (the oldest is 14 years) to be homeless.

Mr Udosen’s arrest and detention seemed to have violated Section 32 (2) of the Police Act 2020, which forbids the police from arresting citizens based on civil wrong or breach of contract.

The officer, Mr Ephraim, declined to comment on the matter.

The Divisional Police Officer of the B Division, Uyo, also declined comment. He referred our reporter to the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon.

When our reporter contacted Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, he said he was not aware of the incident at the division, and promised to find out what happened.

The police spokesperson did not, however, respond to further calls and a text message from our reporter.

‘Ridiculous charges’

After spending a night in the cell the second time, the police, on June 24, surprisingly charged Mr Udosen with advance fee fraud and attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by the court.

“The charges were quite ridiculous,” a friend of Mr Udosen told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“With this, and even the way the police have been behaving, you can easily tell that they have been influenced to do what they have been doing to this man.

“We thank God the case has not gone the way they wanted,” he said.

The former vice chairman of Onna, Mr Johnny, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, accused Mr Udosen of “dribbling” him over the property.

Mr Johnny said he bought the property and that it belongs to him. But when asked if it was true he was fronting for some powerful woman said to be connected to the Akwa Ibom State government, he changed his claim.

“I bought the property for my in-law, Tamunotonye Willie,” he said. “He stays in Port Harcourt.”

He agreed to give Mr Willie’s telephone number to our reporter for an interview, but later declined.

PREMIUM TIMES asked Mr Johnny why he did not give a copy of the sales agreement to Mr Udosen several months after the transaction.

“My lawyer is supposed to give him,” he responded.

The former vice chairman denied the allegation of assault by Mr Udosen against him and others. He said all he wanted was for Mr Udosen to hand over the duplex to him.

Mr Udosen’s lawyer, Nsikak Akai, said the police were aware of the court order against those who bought the property. “What they (police) are doing is an unlawful enterprise,” he said.

Mr Udosen said he looks forward to a peaceful settlement of the case.

“I don’t have anywhere to move my family to,” he said.