A new Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, has assumed duty in Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Durosinmi, who assumed duty as the 31st police commissioner in the state, has solicited the cooperation of the people in the fight against crime, the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Durosinmi succeeded the former police commissioner in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, who has been posted out of the state after he was elevated to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police.

“The Police Boss holds a B.Sc (Hons) degree in Sociology from the University of Ife, an LLB from the Delta State University, Abraka. He was called to Bar in 2001 and has a Master’s degree in Law from the Lagos State University.

“Appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990, he has served in various capacities and attended Courses both locally and internationally,” Mr Macdon said.

The new Police Commissioner has worked in five states of the country including Imo, Ondo, Lagos and Kebbi state among others in his last 32 years of service in the Nigeria Police Force.

This is Mr Durosinmi’s second posting to Akwa Ibom State. He earlier served as an assistant commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

He last served as deputy commissioner of police, Federal Special Weapon and Tactics, Annex, Lagos before he was posted to the state as Police Commissioner.