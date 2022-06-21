The police in Edo State on Tuesday arraigned Johnson Atseleghe, the head of Ikaye community in the oil-rich Ologbo community and the Iyasere of Warri at an Edo Sate High Court.

Mr Atseleghe, 54, was arraigned before Justice Efe Ikponnwonba on a seven-count charge of assault and malicious destruction of property in Ologbo dukedom, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Edo.

Police prosecutor, Orobosa Okunbor, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on the February 2 at Ologbo in the Benin judicial Division.

According to him, the accused conspired ”to carry on warlike undertaking, malicious damage, punishable under section 517 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 48.Vol.11 Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 as applicable in Edo state.”

Mr Okunbor, a deputy superintendent of police, urged the court not to grant Mr Atseleghe bail, saying he was likely going to “create trouble” if he is released.

He cited previous criminal cases against the accused.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Eghedosa Imhandegbelo (SAN), in his oral bail application, urged the court to grant him bail.

Justice Ikponmwonba adjourned the case to June 27, for hearing of application for bail.

(NAN)