Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said his emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections will not end the agitation for the Igbo to produce a Nigerian president.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Thursday, announced Mr Okowa as his running mate for next year’s election after consultations with some party leaders.

Some political analysts believe the emergence of Mr Okowa, who hails from Ika, an Igbo-speaking part of Delta State, could assuage the Igbo in the South-east.

But Mr Okowa, during an interview with Arise TV on Saturday, said his vice presidential candidacy will not end agitation for Igbo presidency.

“I do know that the South-east said it is their turn to be president of this nation. But I am not aware that the South-east directly had come out to agitate for the vice presidency.

“For me, yes, I am from Delta State, but I am definitely an Igbo man. There’s no doubt about that. If you’re looking at Igbos across the country, I am an Igbo man. I can’t be counted out,” he said.

“So, despite coming from South-south, I am also an Igbo man and to that extent, I fit into all the divides. Because my brothers (are) in the South-east, I am part of them. I am also part of the South-south. But that does stop the agitation in the future for the Igbo presidency,” Mr Okowa stated.

The governor, who noted that he was lucky to be chosen as a running mate, however, argued that the emergence of Mr Atiku as presidential candidate of PDP would provide an opportunity for the South-east to produce a president in the nearest future.

“I believe that since one of us has emerged from the North-east at this point in time, that it is a good sign for the future. If the North-east gets the opportunity (to produce president), if by God’s grace, Atiku Abubakar becomes the president, that South-east will have the opportunity (to also produce president later),” he added.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition PDP, are better placed to win the presidential election in 2023.

He said, “There are two main parties at the moment, the PDP and the APC. Other parties are just still struggling through. While I respect whatever they are doing, we need to be sure that they fit into one of these two parties.”

Background

There have been calls from Igbo leaders that the South-east should be allowed to produce a president for the first time in 2023.

Some leaders have argued that the emergence of a Nigerian president from the South-east would end the Biafra agitation and the insecurity in the region.

Despite pressures on them, the APC and the PDP declined to zone their presidential tickets to the region.

While the APC elected former Governor of Lagos State, Ahmed Tinubu, from South-west, as its presidential candidate, the PDP chose former vice president, Mr Atiku, from North-east.