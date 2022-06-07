At least seven persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo State, Omozie Inegbenebor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Benin.

Ms Inegbenebor said the crash, which occurred on Sunday at about 11 a.m., involved 14 vehicles, comprising 13 trucks and one Sienna bus.

She said 25 adults were involved in the accident which left seven people dead and others with various degree of injuries.

The crash occurred as a result of a break failure from one of the trucks which ran into other vehicles resulting in a fire outbreak, she said.

“Rescue team of the FRSC Edo command have been on ground carrying out rescue operations, clearing obstructions and controlling traffic along the area.

“The Sector Commander, Mr. Henry Benamaisia, while carrying out on the spot assessment of the fatal crash, sympathised with families of the victims who were present at the scene and ensured the proper transloading of the vehicles spilling fuel and arrival of water tankers to put out the remaining fire.

“The sector commander advised the motorists to always make sure their brakes, tyres and wipers are in good working condition.

“He further advised the motoring public to imbibe defensive driving techniques at all times and desist from driving above the prescribed speed limit,” she said.

(NAN)

