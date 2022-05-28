Odianosen Okojie, husband of famous Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2023 elections in Esan North East/ South East federal constituency of Edo State.

Mr Okojie won the primaries held in Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA., Edo State on Saturday.

The 48-year-old politician picked the declaration form expression of Interest and Nomination Form to run for the office of Federal House of Representatives, Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency, in April 2022.

In December 2017, Mr Okojie and several PDP supporters defected to APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The hotelier turned politician is a descendant of the Okojie royal family in Uromi Esan, North-East native authority.

He is from the lineage of Ogbidi Okojie, Onojie (king) of Uromi, who was a ruler of the Esan people and is renowned for his opposition to British rule.

Appreciation

Mr Okojie appreciated God for the win and his wife’s love and support in an Instagram post on Saturday.

He also shared his manifesto on his official Instagram account.

He wrote, “Incoming days, my team and I shall be embarking vigorously on more tours throughout all the wards of our constituency, meeting with stakeholders (both leaders and constituents) to foster and deepen the already harmonious relationship that will bring about the very best ways of meeting the dire needs of the good people of Esan North East and South East constituency.”

His wife also celebrated her husband’s victory.

“Congratulations to @princeodiokojie on this win. You are a good man and a man of the people,” she wrote.

“I am sure you will be an awesome federal representative for the good people of Esan land. The mission is now a movement.”

Ms Johnson is not the only actress whose husband has secured a party ticket ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nollywood actress Reginald Daniels, also emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Delta North Senatorial District.

