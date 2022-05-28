The House of Representatives member in Edo State, Johnson Oghuma, has failed in his bid to return to the National Assembly for a fourth term.

He represents the Etsako Federal Constituency.

Oghuma was beaten to a fifth place at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary held on Friday at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Dekeri Anamero emerged as the winner, having polled 66 votes out of the 160 votes cast.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Festus Ebea, said nine aspirants took part in the primary.

Mr Ebea said Mr Anamero polled 66 votes, followed by Richard Lamai with 51 votes, Mohammed Bawa, 19 votes and Abubakar Momoh, 14 votes.

He said Mr Oghuma polled seven votes, Bonald Bohi, two votes, Godwin Eshieshi, one vote, while Aremiyau Momoh and Roland Igbadumhe both got zero vote.

Mr Ebea thanked delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner at the primary and urged the party members to support the winner.

In his acceptance remark, Mr Anamero expressed appreciation to the delegates, leaders and party members for finding him worthy to fly the party’s flag in the election.

“I must thank the APC for giving me the platform to fly the ticket come 2023 and I will not take it for granted and by the special grace of God, we shall win and we shall win big,” Mr Anamero said.

Mr Bawa who placed third in the primary accepted the result. He said the election was free and fair.

(NAN)

