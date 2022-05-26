The controversial Nigerian music executive, Ubi Ofem, popularly known as Ubi Franklin, failed to clinch the Cross River State House of Assembly, Yakurr Constituency 1, ticket on Thursday.

He lost to Cyril Omni, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

Mr Omini secured 17 votes, while Mr Franklin garnered 12 Votes and another contestant Ubi Ubi Itam received 11 votes.

Mr Franklin, the Special Adviser on Tourism to Rivers State government, was a strong contender in the APC primaries, held at Ugep, Cross Rivers State, on Thursday.

The ex-husband of the famous Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, vied for the Cross River State House of Assembly, Yakurr Constituency 1 seat, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Tuesday, he received ‘royal blessings’ from the Paramount Ruler of Yakurr Local Government as he began consultations for the Yakurr 1 House of Assembly seat.

The music executive recently announced the commencement of the construction of a High Court Complex and Medical Centre in his community, Ekori, Yakurr Local Government Area, Cross-River State.

The popular Nigerian-born UK pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, is funding the project, which will be completed in eight months.

Background

Franklin is a talent manager, politician, entrepreneur, TV show host, and the founder of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG) and Instant Apartment.

He worked as an assistant to Julius Agwu before working with AY Makun and other celebrities.

In 2010, he became Iyanya’s manager before the hit “kukere” was released.

In 2014, his label was home to several artists, including Tekno, Iyanya, Baci, Emma Nyra, and Selebobo.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023