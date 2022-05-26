The governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, on Thursday, suffered delay as rival factions of the party were allegedly fighting for control of voting materials.

The two factions are holding parallel primaries to elect the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The faction backed by a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and a presidential aspirant of the party, Godswill Akpabio, is holding its primary at its own office in Ekpo Obot Street, Uyo.

The faction loyal to a former national secretary of the party, John Akpanudoedehe is holding its at Sheergrace Arena, Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, and the Commissioner for Police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme, are at Sheergrace Arena with their officials to monitor the primary to be conducted by the faction loyal to Mr Akpanudoedehe.

The INEC and police officials arrived at the venue at about 6:45 p.m., and have been waiting for the APC officials to commence the exercise.

As of the time of filing this report, the officials of the APC were yet to arrive.

There is a heavy security presence, with the police preventing people from entering the premises.

