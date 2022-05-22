The police in Delta State on Sunday said they have killed 10 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were killed on Saturday during a shootout with police operatives.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, listed items recovered from the suspects as five AK-47 rifles and over 100 7.62mm ammunition.

The suspects, Mr Edafe said, were traced to their hideout in the Kwale axis of the state where they engaged police in a shootout.

He said some of the suspects escaped.

“Following killings, arsons, kidnapping, armed robbery, attacks on innocent civilians and policemen while on duty and their rifles taken away, the command never relented on its effort towards arresting and ensuring that these hoodlums are brought to book.

“Consequently, the command went on intelligence-led investigation and on May 21, 2022, at about 5:00 a.m., the Commissioner of Police Delta State detailed a combined team comprising the State anti-kidnapping/Cybercrime Squad, Dragon patrol teams, RRS Operatives, and Anti-Cult Volunteers from Agbor, Ekwoma, Igbodo, Ibusa, Abavo, Kwale respectively.

“The combined teams embarked on a sting operation and stormed the hideout of these daredevil Kidnappers/ armed robbers around Kwale Axis.

The hoodlums who were armed with AK47 rifles and charms, (and) on sighting the police, shot sporadically at them and the team equally engaged them in a fierce gun battle,” Mr Edafe said.

The police commissioner in the state, Ari Ali, requested residents to help in the fight against crime in the state by providing useful information to the police.