The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the killing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Silvester Ntefre, who was murdered in Oruk Anam Local Government Area on May 15.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Tuesday.

“We have received the report and we are working on it,” Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said.

The PPRO further explained that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Aniengheme, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the area to take over the matter for discrete investigation.

“As I speak, mechanisms are already in place to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

“The culprits were chased by the youth of the community and the police but they narrowly escaped.

“I can assure you that with the strategy put in place by the Commissioner of Police, the perpetrators will soon be brought to book.

“Let’s just pray and allow the police to do their job,” Mr Macdon said.

Also, a source told NAN that the PDP chieftain, late Mr Ntefre was killed at his residence in Ekparakwa, Oruk Anam LGA of the state.

He said the gunmen arrived at the residence of the deceased in a black SUV and dragged him outside while other members of the gang were shooting to scare neighbours.

He said that the perpetuators dragged the Chieftain into the nearby bush and shot him severally while some members of the gang who were waiting in a standby black SUV abandoned it, ran out of the car and escaped through the bush.

He said that the perpetrators escaped, leaving behind a Toyota Jeep used during the dastardly operation.

