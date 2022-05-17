The Delta State Government has warned against the enforcement of the sit-at-home order in the state capital, Asaba and its environs by any persons or groups.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Patrick Ukah, issued the warning in a statement in Asaba on Monday.

Mr Ukah said, “Any group of persons under any guise or any organisations that want to disturb the peace in the state will be dealt with accordingly.”

The warning came a week after the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) reportedly threatened to enforce the order in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Ali dismissed the threat, and said they have placed the police in Delta on red alert.

He urged police operatives to remain watchful and “deal decisively” with anyone or group attempting to cause mayhem in the state, according to a report by the Tribune Newspaper.

IPOB has been enforcing sit-at-order in the South-east to put pressure on the Nigerian government to release of their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being prosecuted for alleged terrorism.

The order, which has paralysed economic activities in the five South-east states of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra, is mostly enforced on the days Mr Kanu is expected to appear in court for his trial.

Delta State is in the South-south region, and not the South-east. But the state has a sizable population of Igbo – an ethnic group which is dominant in the South-east that Mr Kanu says he wants to “liberate”.

The Delta SSG, Mr Ukah, warned that, “Security agencies have been put on red alert and have been mandated to ensure such threats by unscrupulous elements are promptly nipped in the bud.”

Mr Ukah urged residents of the state to continue with their lawful duties without fear. He assured them of the government’s commitment in ensuring the protection of lives and property.