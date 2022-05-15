Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said on Sunday that the state government would provide financial support to 40 schools that it returned to religious missions in 2011.

Mr Okowa said this during a thanksgiving service marking the end of the 16th Synod of the Asaba Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) at Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Bishop’s Court, Asaba.

The governor said the grant had become necessary to assist the schools in running effectively, particularly in the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.

Mr Okowa, accompanied by his wife, Edith, and top government functionaries, read the first lesson taken from Ezra 3: 6 -13.

He congratulated the new Bishop of the Diocese, Kingsley Obuh, on his consecration and enthronement.

“It is not easy for such schools to be managed given the current economic condition of the nation,” he said.

He commended the church for drawing his attention to the plight of the schools, especially his promise to ensure that grants were given to missions.

The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government to take action on the released grants to the affected schools.

“It is in the best interest of the Government of Delta State that they are supported to stand because they provide a space for study for some of our children.

“So, we will try to take action, at least, the first tranche of it to see what we can do to support our missions,” he said.

Mr Okowa commended the church for its contributions to the health sector in the state, saying that their effort helped to provide health care services, particularly to the less-privileged.

“As a government, we have continued to pay special attention to education and health.

“Delta has become a role model for contributory health insurance with over one million people enrolled in the scheme,” Mr Okowa added.

Earlier in a sermon titled “Spiritual foundations inevitable for sustainable work with God,” Chigozirim Onyegbule, the bishop, Missionary Diocese, Ikwuano, Abia State, urged Christians to build a sound foundation in their work for God.

He said for Christians to work effectively for God, their spiritual foundation must be very solid, adding, “If your foundation is not strong, you cannot withstand the problems of life.

“Everything in the face of the earth has a foundation, and a weak foundation produces a miserable life.

“God is looking for those that He will partner with, but if your foundation is weak, God cannot work with you.”

