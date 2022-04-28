The police in Akwa Ibom State on Thursday said they have arrested a man who allegedly killed over 15 people in the state, including a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

The suspect, Malachi Uwem, 24, is said to be a serial killer and a leader of a gang which specialises in robbing Point of Sales (POS) operators and filling stations.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, in a statement in Uyo on Thursday, said the suspects were traced to their hideouts at Ikang in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State where they were arrested after a shootout with police operatives.

“The said Malachi and (the) gang have killed over 15 persons and have left some of his victims permanently maimed,” said Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police.

Mr Macdon said some victims are still in the hospital, while others have shut down their businesses because of huge losses.

The police spokesperson identified the slain NYSC corps member as Lovina Chiwendu.

She died last week at a hospital in Enugu, Enugu State, after she was shot on February 20 and robbed of her iPhone, credit card, and N7,000 at Ikot Ambang, the police said.

Mr Macdon identified other suspects and alleged gang members as Wisdom Akpan, 31, Ndifreke Ebong, 20, and Annansia Umoh, 33.

“Only recently, on Monday, 25th April, he shot and killed two young men on the grounds that the village couldn’t meet his demand of N20 million, but were only able to raise N5 million,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the police recovered from the suspects, one cut-to-size pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, many cartridges, one gas head with a resemblance of a gun and some charms.