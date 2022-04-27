An aspirant to the Edo State House of Assembly, Dan Osa- Ogbegie, has declared that he believes in the devolution of more powers to the states.

“I believe more power should be given to the states, let the states get it right. When the states get it right, then the country will become great ultimately,” he said.

Mr Osa-Ogbegie, a lawyer, who is aspiring to represent the Uhunmwode Constituency, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known in an interactive session with journalists on Monday, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The aspirant, who condemned the non-inauguration of 14 lawmakers-elect, because of some internal wrangling within the House of Assembly, said he’d offer his constituency quality representation in terms of making impactful legislation for good governance, facilitate developmental projects for them and also involve in beneficial oversight functions.

He said if only state lawmakers knew the extent of the powers at their disposal, they would do a lot for the good governance of their states and the people generally rather than serving as appendages to the executive arm of government.

Mr Osa-Ogbegie, who decried the spate of insecurity in the state, blamed Governor Godwin Obaseki for not doing enough to protect the people from violent criminals, including herdsmen, despite allegedly collecting N750 million every month as his security vote.

On his chances of winning the ticket of the party ahead of the general elections, the aspirant said be it by consensus, direct or indirect primaries, his people will give him the ticket.

He added that his constituents believe that his advocacy is powerful and convincing which will make him a good lawmaker, if elected.

According to the timetable and schedule of duties, the APC will hold its primary election for all Houses of Assembly aspirants nationwide on May 11.