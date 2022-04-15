The Bayelsa State Government has denied media reports which said the relationship between Gov Douye Diri and his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, had become frosty.

The Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Ayibaina Duba, stated this in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Thursday.

The government also dismissed claims that Governor Diri was causing division in the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Duba described the reports as unscrupulous.

He said the insinuation that the governor was ungrateful to those who worked for his victory in the 2019 governorship election is “based on some unverified and bogus assumptions.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Dickson had, in a statement on Tuesday, dissociated himself from the allegation and pledged his support to Governor Diri.

Mr Duba said there was no evidence to sustain the claim of disagreement between Mr Diri and Mr Dickson.

The report is smacked of “beer parlour gossip,” he said.

The governor is appreciative of Mr Dickson’s support and has been a preacher of peace and unity across the state, the commissioner said.

He said Mr Diri has initiated practical efforts at strengthening and keeping the PDP united and that the governor enjoys a cordial relationship with his predecessor.

Mr Duba said the author of the report wanted to divide the party along the lines of Governor Diri’s loyalists and Mr Dickson’s loyalists “due to his lack of tact and shallow understanding of party politics and governance”.

“The Governor has continued to demonstrate good faith and is appreciative to the fingers of God that were used in making him governor and are eternally grateful to God for his elevation.

“In the last two years, the Governor has committed to unifying the party by insisting that every party man has equal rights.

“He has also invested a lot of time and energy in bringing back members who defected to other parties and assuaged the concerns of stakeholders, fortifying the party in the process.

“The governor has also continued to preach peace and unity among our people and succeeded at engineering convivial relationships between the contending political groups and communities in the state,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)