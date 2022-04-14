The police have confirmed the abduction of a businessman in Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The man, identified as Inyang Ntuk, was abducted on Monday at his residence.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Eket, otherwise called ‘oil city’, is close to Ibeno where the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited’s Qua Iboe Terminal is.

“We have received the report of the kidnapping of Mr Ntuk on Monday, April 11th, in Eket where he resided,” Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said.

He said the police had begun an investigation into the incident, and that the man would be freed soon.

A family source, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, told NAN that Mr Ntuk was abducted around 9.15 p.m. at gunpoint, at the entrance of his residence along Udo Umoh Street in Eket.

The source said Mr Ntuk was trailed from a drinking joint behind the city stadium where he went to.

He said the kidnappers were about five.

Mr Ntuk is the managing director of Ntuk Standard Limited, a major contractor with a multinational oil company.

The kidnappers were yet to establish contact with Mr Ntuk’s family at the time of filing this report.

Abduction-for-ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in several cities in Nigeria.

(NAN)