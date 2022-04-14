The police have confirmed the abduction of a businessman in Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.
The man, identified as Inyang Ntuk, was abducted on Monday at his residence.
The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.
Eket, otherwise called ‘oil city’, is close to Ibeno where the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited’s Qua Iboe Terminal is.
“We have received the report of the kidnapping of Mr Ntuk on Monday, April 11th, in Eket where he resided,” Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said.
He said the police had begun an investigation into the incident, and that the man would be freed soon.
A family source, who did not want his name mentioned in the report, told NAN that Mr Ntuk was abducted around 9.15 p.m. at gunpoint, at the entrance of his residence along Udo Umoh Street in Eket.
The source said Mr Ntuk was trailed from a drinking joint behind the city stadium where he went to.
He said the kidnappers were about five.
Mr Ntuk is the managing director of Ntuk Standard Limited, a major contractor with a multinational oil company.
The kidnappers were yet to establish contact with Mr Ntuk’s family at the time of filing this report.
Abduction-for-ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in several cities in Nigeria.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Damola - +2348170247220
JOIN THE CONVERSATION