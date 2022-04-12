A group, Policy Alert, has accused the Akwa Ibom State Government and security agencies in the state of planning to launch an attack on its office and staff over “scathing revelations relating to poor fiscal governance in the state.”

Policy Alert, a non-governmental organisation which focuses on promoting economic and ecological justice in the Niger Delta, disclosed this in a statement by its Executive Director,Tijah Bolton-Akpan, in Uyo on Thursday.

Mr Akpan said staff members of the organisation have been verbally harassed by agents of the state government, adding that they have also noticed a Hilux van with shielded number plate parked near their office, apparently to monitor their activities.

“In the recent past, our staff members have repeatedly been stalked and verbally harassed on the streets of Uyo by persons believed to be on the employ of the state government, but we found no reason to raise an alarm.

“However, in the last two days, we have witnessed suspicious activity around our Uyo head office and we are constrained to call the attention of the authorities to it.

“Our staff reported seeing a White Toyota Hilux pick-up truck with tinted windows and shielded number plate parked for an extended period not far from our office on Wednesday.

“The matter was discussed on the organisation’s platform and team members were advised to be vigilant. Curiously, the same vehicle was spotted again today (Thursday) around the same spot. When a staff member made to approach the vehicle in order to find out the mission of its occupants, it sped off,” he said.

Mr Bolton-Akpan, who described the incidents as “disturbing”, said it came a few days after the group was alerted of the displeasure of its activities by the state government and plans to launch an attack on them.

“This is even more disturbing coming just a few days after we were tipped off that some top people in government who are displeased with our transparency and accountability watchdog role, especially in recent times, were planning to use media hirelings, security agencies, and political thugs to launch a series of attacks on Policy Alert and some other civil society and labour organisations in the state.”

The group advised the state government to seek legal address or respond with superior argument if they are not pleased with its action, adding that the organisation will not be deterred in holding “duty bearers accountable.”

Policy Alert called on security agents in the state to resist being used by politicians to target anti-corruption campaigners and human rights defenders.

Attack, not in our character – Govt

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, when contacted, said the state government is committed to the highest level of accountability and transparency in governance.

Mr Ememobong, who denied knowledge of plans by the state government to attack anybody or group, said it is not in the character of the current administration to do so.

“The state government does not have any history of attacking people either emotionally, physically or spiritually. The governor is committed to the highest level of accountability and transparency.

“I am not aware of any planned attack on any person let alone a group like Policy Alert and it is not in the character of the current administration to do so,” the commissioner said.

The state police spokesperson, Odiko Macdon, did not respond to requests seeking his comments on the matter.

Concerns earlier raised by Policy Alert

Policy Alert has on different occasions raised concerns over the fiscal discipline of the Akwa Ibom State Government among other issues.

The group, in March, demanded that the State Assembly subjects the 2022 Supplementary budget of N45 billion to public scrutiny. About 91.1 per cent of the budget is for recurrent expenditure while a paltry 8.9 per cent is for capital expenditure.

The group said the haste employed by the legislators to get the budget passed was suspicious as the Committee on Finance and Appropriation was asked to report back within 24 hours after second reading.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had forwarded a supplementary budget of N45 billion to augment the initial N586.88 billion, bringing the total revised budget to N631.38 billion after it was approved to the state legislature.

“We urge the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly allow sufficient time for thorough legislative scrutiny of this controversial supplementary appropriation bill and to subject the proposal to public hearing in line with the traditional procedure of the legislature on bills and the principle of fiscal transparency and accountability,” Faith Paulinus, Policy Alert Programme Officer, said in a statement in March.

The state lawmakers, however, passed the budget without subjecting it to public scrutiny as canvassed by the group.