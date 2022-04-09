A governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Dakuku Peterside, said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be voted out in the state in 2023 because, according to him, the people of the state have suffered enough in the hands of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Mr Peterside, who is aspiring on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said his party has resolved to end the suffering of the people and reset the state to achieving her full potential.

“Our people have suffered enough in the hands of Wike and PDP but APC is set to end all of that and reset the state to achieving her full potential,” Mr Peterside said at a thanksgiving service held at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday.

“That PDP must go in 2023 is our resolve, and working in harmony, we shall achieve that. Today is a statement in the party’s resolve to terminate the directionless regime of Wike and his PDP and in turn entrench good governance and grow our beloved state.”

The former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), who described the PDP governance in Rivers State as a “sad breast-pocket” said with the success of the event, the APC in the state was on the right path of recovery and victory.

Mr Peterside said the agitation for freedom from Mr Wike’s administration is everywhere across the state, adding that the (APC) is ready to mobilise the people to serve the governor the red card it deserves.

“The agitation is everywhere across the state for freedom from the current administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, which is the lowest for the state since its creation on May 27, 1967.

“Every Rivers’ citizen, including civil servants, traders, craftsmen , students and our statesmen, are tired of Wike and PDP and are in unison to see their end. APC in the state is ready to mobilise them, going forward, to serve this wicked government the red card it well deserves,” he said.

“Amaechi Project is Nigerians’ Project”

Mr Peterside, who served as Commissioner for Works when the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was the governor of Rivers State, described Mr Amaechi as the “most fitting, competent, and pan-Nigerian” to lead the country in 2023.

Mr Amaechi at the event declared his aspiration to contest for the office of the president in the 2023 election.

Mr Peterside described Mr Amaechi’s project as Nigerians’ project, and thanked the minister for accepting the call of Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“I commend Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for taking this critical decision to serve Nigerians in the highest office in the land.

“Heeding the call of Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is a call to courage, commitment and continuation of the current Administration’s determination to develop the nation. I am convinced this Amaechi Project is Nigerians’ Project,” he added.

Mr Peterside, a former federal lawmaker, told the party faithful and guests at the stadium that the APC will win all elected offices in Rivers State in 2023.