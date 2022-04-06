The House of Representatives has rejected a motion asking it to investigate the invasion of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State by police officers.

The motion moved by Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) was rejected when it was put to voice vote on Tuesday.

The decision of the House to reject the motion may not be unconnected with the altercation between Mr Ogun and the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session.

Mr Wase had skipped the Mr Ogun’s motion on the order paper. He accused the lawmaker of noise-making while plenary was ongoing.

Mr Ogun had raised a point of order, protesting the skipping of his motion on the order paper. “My motion is the next listed, I’m here to take it. Mr Speaker, I know you have the power not to take it,” Mr Ogun had said.

Responding to the protest, the deputy speaker said he skipped the motion because Mr Ogun was disturbing the House in presence of a delegation of the Ghanaian Parliament which was on a visit to observe its proceedings.

After the comment, Mr Ogun apologised to the deputy speaker.

However, the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) called for the sanctioning of Mr Ogun.

According to Mr Monguno, an apology is not enough, accusing his colleague of speaking “anyhow” to the presiding deputy speaker.

“Mere sorry cannot suffice. We have to call him to order. We have to invoke disciplinary measures. This is an institution, not a jungle. He must be called to order for speaking anyhow to the Speaker,” he said.

However, Mr Wase refused to accept the recommendation of the Whip, instead, he urged Mr Ogun to be cautious of his utterances.

Consequently, Mr Ogun was allowed to move his motion.

The motion

In the motion, Mr Ogun informed the House that armed men invaded the courtroom of Justice Toyin Adegoke of Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to arrest a defendant.

According to him, the defendant, who was taken away by the invading police personnel is a police officer who was accused of trafficking in persons in case No. FHC/07C/2022 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Patience Victor Eyibo & Anor.

He stated that the police had invaded the court to protect their colleague accused of involving in trafficking.

Mr Ogun, therefore, prayed that the House should urge the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, to produce the officer.

Also, he prayed the House to direct the House Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the invasion.

When the deputy speaker put the motion to question, it was unanimously rejected by members.