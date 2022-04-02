The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State has said that the party would pick its governorship candidate from any senatorial district of the state.

The state chairman of the party, Ricky Okorouka, said this at its expanded executive council meeting in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The chairman informed the chairmen from the wards about the sales of the party nomination forms ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Okorouka said the party’s focus is to win all the elective positions in Ebonyi in the general elections.

“We are not zoning any position. If the candidate comes from the north, south or central, he will go for us because what we need is capacity without selfishness,” he said.

“APGA in Ebonyi only needs a credible person irrespective of his or her zone. We need a candidate that will have the interest of the people at heart.

“Our membership drive from the ward level is yielding good results. We have registered no fewer than 95,000 members in one week.

“We are ready ahead of the 2023 general elections. We are planning a rigorous mobilisation programme from the ward level to enlighten members on the need to fasten strategies to win at all levels.”

The APGA chairman in Ohaozara Local Government Area, Josiah Abba, assured the party leadership that they were ready to win the 2023 elections.

“The strength of every party is from the ward and our advice to all chairmen, ranging from the wards to local governments is to be dedicated,” Mr Abba said.

(NAN)