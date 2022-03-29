The Village Head of Aka community, Aka Offot in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Francis Udo, has condemned the incessant damage of government properties in primary schools in the metropolis by hoodlums.

Mr Udo said this while speaking with reporters in Uyo on Tuesday on the dilapidated state of the schools in his domain.

He described the vandalism and rampant stealing of properties belonging to the schools as alarming.

Mr Udo said at least two persons had been arrested in connection with the vandalism, while one was discovered dead inside the school ceiling after being suffocated while trying to escape.

“Though some of the suspects escaped by jumping through the school fence, the long arms of the law will one day catch up with all of them.

“The stealing and wanton destruction of school properties at government primary school, Aka Offot in Obio Imo is very pathetic.

“It has continued for a long time now, in spite of the government’s intervention to salvage the situation.

“One thing is sure, those responsible will be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Mr Udo, however, appealed to the relevant authorities to come to their assistance.

“We have tried our best. Two have been jailed as a result of the vandalism, while one has also died as he tried to escape.

“We are calling on the state government to as matter of urgency erect high rise perimeter fence to reduce, if not eradicate future occurrences of such menace,” he added.

An official in the government primary school said the vandalism started since year 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

According to her, before the lockdown, the school was in order, as desks provided for the pupils were intact and the roofs were not removed.

She said almost all the desks, tables and chairs, including roofing sheets, were removed before they could resume after the lockdown.

“This room was full of windows and doors, but when we vacated around 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, before we resumed we did not see any window. The door and roofs were vandalised.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Idongesit Etiebet, when contacted, promised that the ministry would get the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to intervene.

She promised that SUBEB would look into the situation and address it appropriately.

(NAN)