Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called for a cleaner and more peaceful politics in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Emmanuel made the call on Friday in Uyo during the swearing-in of five new commissioners.

“I think we can do it much cleaner, better, more peaceful this time around than ever before,” the governor said of the way politics is played in the state.

There have not been any political violence in the state, even though some politicians are known to have been making inflammatory remarks especially within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where Governor Emmanuel has picked his preferred successor to the consternation of some PDP members.

Mr Emmanuel at the swearing-in cautioned against political violence in the state, saying that those who truly desire to serve the people would never introduce violence into politics.

“I always learn a lesson when I look at the Wisdom of Solomon (in the bible).

“If you check when his wisdom was tasted, what happened? Two women, one slept on top of her child, the child died. The other one took proper care of her child. And when it was time for decision-making, one that owned the living child said please don’t shed blood, instead of that let the child live.

“But the one that it did not belong to, didn’t mind, shed the blood, bring the sword, bring violence, don’t care about human life.

“It’s the same thing in politics. Whoever is coming to serve, if you truly want to serve your people, it will never be through violence, it will never be through bloodshed,” he said.

The governor also spoke against the administering of fetish oaths in politics.

“Whoever gives you an oath is bound by that oath between you and him, no service. No commitment to service,” he said.

“So as we are playing politics, we can refine the way these things are being played. Total zero tolerance to violence because you are coming to serve,” he added.

He said those who try to pull down others are not qualified to be governor.

What he told his new commissioners

For the newly sworn-in commissioners, Governor Emmanuel advised them to see their appointment as a call to service.

“I don’t know what people think when they take the oath of office. There is so much in that oath of an office – do not place your personal interest above the interest of the masses.

“I also want to charge them, you are coming at a time that we have barely one year to deliver on what is outstanding on our promises. I just want to believe that they would put in their very best to make sure we land safely, joyously, and gloriously,” he said.