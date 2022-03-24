The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission on Thursday said the local government council election will hold on April 19.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the commission, Peter Ojo, and made available to reporters in Benin.

The notice of election was issued on March 24, while the meeting with political parties is scheduled for March 28, the timetable indicates.

“March 30 to April 6, will be for the conduct of party primaries while April 11 is for the publication of notice of poll at the ward collation centres.

“April 7 to 12 is for the collection and submission of forms by political parties/submission of list of party agents.

“On April 12, the electioneering will begin, while on April 13 and April14 the screening of aspirants will hold and on April 15, there will be the display of names of candidates.

“Also April 16 is for submission of names changed/substituted and candidates and screening of substituted candidates.

“April 17 is the final publication of the list of validated candidates while April 18 ends electioneering and April 19 is for the local government election,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state ended in March 2021.

(NAN)