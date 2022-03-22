Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested seven undergraduates of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, for suspected internet fraud in a sting operation.
They were arrested on March 19, 2021 at their hideout along Ring Road, off Nwaniba Road, near Uniuyo permanent site.
The all- male suspects are: Emmanuel Chigoziem; Ubong Innocent; Michael Ikechukwu Emekwuru; Samuel Edet Okon; Wisdom Edem; Precious Ime Oyung and Moses Simon.
Items recovered from the UNIUYO students are: a Toyota Camry car; three HP laptops and phones of different brands.
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement.
