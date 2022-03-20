Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have suspended their industrial action declared against the state government over years of unpaid entitlements.

The strike suspension was contained in a statement jointly signed by the secretary, Victor Amiziri, and chairman, Edet Emenyi, of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Uyo on Friday.

The suspension followed an “understanding” reached at a negotiation with the state government, the Union said,

“The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Akwa Ibom State Wing hereby suspends its industrial action earlier declared against the Akwa Ibom State Government from midnight of Tuesday 15th March 2022.

“This is sequel to negotiation between the (state) government team led by Governor Udom Emmanuel and the leadership of the NUT led by Mr Emenyi on March 17, 2022.”

According to the statement, the “understanding” reached with the state government covers “immediate commencement of payments of leave grant for 2017 and 2018,” and “one month minimum wage arrears to primary school teachers.”

“Appointment of a (tripartite) committee, comprising NUT, NLC and government representatives to dialogue on the template for the instalment payment of 2019, 2020 and 2021 leave grants to primary school teachers.

“Payment of promotion arrears for six years, immediate commencement of 2019, 2020 and 2021 promotion exercise to teachers” and “payment of 7.5% contributory pension refunds to teachers as soon as records are reconciled.”

The union thanked teachers, parents and students for their understanding throughout the strike and directed resumption of academic activities on Monday.