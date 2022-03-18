A politician who recently resigned his appointment as commissioner in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet has been appointed the director general of the campaign organisation of a governorship aspirant, Bassey Albert, who had fallen out with Mr Emmanuel.

The politician, Sunny Ibuot, was the commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, before his resignation which became public four days ago.

Mr Ibuot’s latest appointment was announced on Friday in a statement from Usoro Usoro, the spokesperson of Bassey Albert campaign organisation.

Besides Mr Ibuot, Emem Akpabio, a relative of former governor Godswill Akpabio, has been appointed chairman of the campaign council, while Ephraim Inyangeyen, the former chief of staff to Governor Emmanuel, is the vice chairman of the campaign council.

Andrew Uwanta, hitherto the director general of the campaign, is now the head of the campaign strategic committee.

The new appointments are to strengthen the campaign, the statement said.

Mr Albert, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, is one of the leading governorship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

The senator’s governorship ambition has faced strong opposition from Governor Emmanuel who had picked one of his cabinet members, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor in the 2023.

Mr Albert has, however, vowed to contest the PDP primaries, saying that he is the aspirant to beat.

He has a strong following in the state, even in Onna where Governor Emmanuel hails from.

Mr Ibuot’s appointment in Bassey Albert’s campaign organisation has strengthened speculations in Akwa Ibom that several aides to Governor Emmanuel may be quietly supporting the man whom the governor desperately wants to stop from emerging as PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Besides Mr Ibuot, another commissioner, Akan Okon, who was in charge of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, resigned his appointment to focus on his own governorship ambition.

There are speculations that more commissioners are going to resign from the administration.

Governor Emmanuel on Thursday hinted that he is going to drop some of his cabinet members soon.