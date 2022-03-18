Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has hinted that he is going to reshuffle his cabinet soon.

Mr Emmanuel said he has already forwarded the names of five commissioner-nominees to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly for confirmation.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong said the governor disclosed this Thursday, during the State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Uyo.

Mr Ememobong, who posted on Facebook an excerpt of the meeting did not mention the names of the nominees that the governor sent to the assembly for confirmation.

“The Chairman-in-Council (Mr Emmanuel) announced that the executive council will be reshuffled and that five Commissioners will be eased out. Consequently, names have been forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening and clearance,” Mr Ememobong said.

Mr Ememobong did not mention the names of the commissioners that will be ‘eased out’ by the governor.

Before Thursday’s executive council meeting, two commissioners, Akan Okon, former Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, and Sunny Ibuot of Labour and Manpower Development, resigned their appointments within the week.

Commissioners who may go

Some serving commissioners have declared interest to contest for different political offices and have been going about their political consultations. They are expected to resign their current appointment in line with the law.

The Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno, whom Mr Emmanuel picked as his preferred successor in the 2023 governorship election is among those who are likely to exit Mr Emmanuel’s cabinet.

Glory Edet, the Commissioner for Agriculture, is an aspirant for Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency.

Okpolum Etteh, who is the Commissioner for Special Duties, is contesting for Eket Federal Constituency, while the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Prince Akpabio, is aspiring for Essien Udim State Constituency.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Eno Ibanga, is said to be aspiring to represent Akwa Ibom South District in the Senate.

Mr Ibanga, a professor and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University may be contesting against his predecessor, Ephraim Inyangeyen, who was recently sacked as Chief of Staff by the governor.