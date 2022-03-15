Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have commenced an indefinite strike to press home their demands for the payment of eight years leave grant and six years of promotion arrears.

“The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) hereby orders all primary and secondary schools teachers in public schools to proceed on an indefinite strike action,” the Union Secretary, Victor Amirize, said in a statement in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday.

Mr Amirize who said the strike takes effect from midnight Tuesday, added that the union arrived at the decision after “all avenues of negotiation and amicable resolutions failed on the part of the state government.”

Continuing, the statement said, “The government could not address the demands of the teachers after 21 working days and subsequent seven days ultimatum given by the union to the government. The government promise of payment of one year leave grant on compassionate ground and completion of payment of one month minimum wage arrears to primary schools teachers could not be actualised.”

Teachers’ demands

Mr Amiziri listed the demands of teachers in the state to include, “payment of 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 leave grants to primary schools teachers.

“Payment of promotion arrears for six years – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 to primary schools teachers. Release of 2017, 2018 promotion exercise conducted by State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).”

The union also demanded the refund of 7 ½ per cent contributory pension to primary school teachers and appointment of teachers as permanent secretaries among others.

The union solicits the understanding of parents and students and added that “government insensitivity” pushed the teachers to embark on the strike action

The Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet could not be reached for comment as her phone was switched off.