The former commissioner for Economic Development in Akwa Ibom State, Akan Okon has said that it is God who will decide Governor Udom Emmanuel’s successor in the 2023 governorship election.

He said this on Tuesday during an interview with the Arise News Television.

Mr Okon posted a clip of the interview on his Facebook page.

Mr Okon, who was also in-charge of the Ibom Deep Seaport project in Akwa Ibom, resigned from Mr Emmanuel’s cabinet on Monday to pursue his governorship ambition.

He said in the Arise News interview that having been in Governor Emmanuel’s cabinet for eight years he was now in the position to lead the state.

“It is the right of the governor to have his preferred candidate, but that doesn’t take away (the fact) that we are going to have an election,” the former commissioner said when the Arise News told him there were fears that there may not be a level-playing field in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the governor already has a preferred successor.

“I want to say that in the affairs of any man or men, it is God that has the final say. We will have an election,” he added.

He dismissed reports of a crisis in Akwa Ibom PDP, saying that the party remained united and strong.

The party chairman in the state, Mr Okon said, has assured that the “field” was open for everyone. “And that is why you have seen every other contestant has gone to the party office to consult the leadership of the party,” he added.

Mr Okon said PDP is rooted in Akwa Ibom, and that he could not see the party being defeated in the state.

“Akwa Ibom State is PDP and PDP is Akwa Ibom State.

“I’ll like to say that there is no division (in the party), people are going for election, and you have different aspirants and they are moving around campaigning and talking to the people of Akwa Ibom State in preparation for the primaries.

“The party is still together,” Mr Okon said.

Mr Okon is joining other aspirants like Bassey Albert, a senator, and Onofiok Luke, a House of Representatives member, who had already started their consultation for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Governor Emmanuel in January picked a member of his cabinet, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor.