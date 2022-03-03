Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has directed the payment of one year leave grant to primary school teachers in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, said the governor gave the directive Wednesday during the State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Uyo.

Mr Ememobong, in an excerpt of the meeting posted on Facebook, said the gesture is a “compassionate intervention by the state government.”

The meeting was the first since Mr Emmanuel picked the Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno as his preferred successor in the 2023 governorship election and the second since the beginning of the year.

Mr Emmanuel has always maintained that payment of salaries and other entitlements to primary school teachers are within the purview of the local government, and not the state government.

The state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in February issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to wade into their demands for the payment of their entitlements.

The workers’ demands include payment of five years leave grants and staff promotion.

When contacted, Anestina Iweh, the leader of NULGE in Akwa Ibom, described the governor’s gesture as a “good start”.

She, however, said she was not happy that only one out of the eight years leave grants owed to primary school teachers in the state would be paid.

“I wouldn’t say I am happy because out of the eight years leave grant, they are giving them one year. It is a good start. There’s hope that the remaining seven years will be paid.”

Mrs Iweh said the state government did not say anything about the entitlements owed to other local government officials.

“The governor would always say that it is not his responsibility to pay us. I accept it. The responsibility to pay us is in the hands of local government areas who always sit there at the joint account to disburse our funds.”

She said the leadership of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state met with NULGE on Wednesday, and that she was anticipating positive results as negotiation continues.

“By the grace of God the ALGON leadership in the state started talking to us (NULGE) yesterday but the meeting was not concluded.”

The excerpt of the State Executive Council meeting did not say which particular year the state government “intervention” would take care of, regarding the teachers’ leave grants.

Also, the “intervention” would not accommodate retired primary school teachers in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last year how the police used tear-gas to disperse the relatives of late primary school teachers who protested in Uyo over non-payment of the late teachers’ entitlements.