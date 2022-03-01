The 2023 governorship campaign organisation of Onofiok Luke in Akwa Ibom State has appointed Uduak Ikafia as its director of communications.

Mr Luke, who is representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, in the House of Representatives, is among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Imo Udo, the director-general of Mr Luke’s campaign organisation, announced Mrs Ikafia’s appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

“Mrs Ikafia brings to the role extensive knowledge and quality experience in corporate communications and media management. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication arts from the University of Uyo, and is currently a doctoral researcher in organisational communications at the same institution,” Mr Udo said.

“The Director of Communications plays a strategic role at the heart of our 2023 governorship campaign. She will liaise with the larger campaign team and the media community across the state, to articulate our core development agenda and vision for Akwa Ibom state.

“In line with the attitude, beliefs, and sentiments of our principal, the Rt. Hon. Barr Onofiok Luke, our campaign organisation remains devoted to leading a decent and issue-defined campaign preparatory to the 2023 governorship election. We believe that ideas and critical issues of statecraft will dominate the discourse as we head into the elections.

“We have no doubt therefore in the capacity of Mrs Uduak Ikafia to work with the larger campaign team to propagate the ideas and vision of Barr Luke within the ethos which has so far defined our campaign,” Mr Udo added.

The federal lawmaker, Mr Luke, is a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has picked one of his cabinet members, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor for the 2023 Akwa Ibom governorship election.