The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said the state government has strengthened security in the state after a robbery operation on four banks left several people dead.

Two police officers and five people were shot dead during the robbery on Thursday in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Obaseki, represented by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, met with heads of security agencies in Edo on Monday to strengthen security and ensure that those behind the robbery are arrested and brought to book, said a statement on Monday from the media aide to Governor Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie.

“I want to let our people know that we have beefed up security in the state and urge everyone to go about their normal businesses in Edo State,” the statement quoted Mr Obaseki as saying after the meeting with the security agencies.

“These criminals have no hiding place; we would make the state hot for them,” he added.

The governor said the government could not reveal to the public all the information they have on the robbery since the investigation into the incident was still going on.

While saying that security is a collective responsibility of all, the governor said the recovery of some of the cash stolen from the bank, including other items, was made possible by the cooperation of individuals and organisations.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, in Edo State, Miller Dantawaye, said “mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that such incidents don’t reoccur and perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book”.

“This type of incident will not happen again in Edo State. Some recoveries have already been made and investigations are ongoing. These will lead us to a level where all the perpetrators will be arrested and ensure it doesn’t happen again in Edo.

“The Edo State Government is ready to support (us with) logistics if the need arises. Edo people should go about their lawful businesses. Vehicles have been recovered and investigation is ongoing; much will not be revealed for now,” he said.

When the Edo State Government delegation visited the palace of the Ojuromi of Uromi, Anslem Odaloighe Eidenojie Il, on Friday, the traditional ruler said the robbery operation “was like a war zone and it lasted for over two hours”.

“The robbers took control of the area and killed my subjects,” he said.

The police said they recovered N37 million and five vehicles abandoned by the bank robbers.