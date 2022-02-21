A bill for a law to prohibit open grazing of cattle and other livestock in Edo State passed through the second reading on the floor of the House of Assembly on Monday.

The Majority Leader of the house, Henry Okhuarobo, who led the debate for the passage of the bill, said it seeks to provide solution to the incessant farmers-herders clashes in the state.

Mr Okhuarobo said the bill also seeks to introduce modern methods of ranching.

According to him, the bill, if passed, will create a conducive environment for farmers to engage in agricultural activities and also regulate livestock business in the state.

Francis Okiye (PDP-Esan North East 1) said the bill would encourage modern ranching with a value chain that would create wealth for the state.

Mr Okiye also said the bill would eliminate the dangers associated with open grazing.

Other lawmakers unanimously supported the passage of the bill with a call on security agencies in the state to step up their game, especially in rural communities.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, described the bill as timely, adding that, as representatives of the people, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure peace and development.

With no dissenting voice, the speaker subjected the bill to a voice vote and it was unanimously supported by the lawmakers.

The speaker directed the Clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to forward copies of the bill to the house committee on food security.

He said the committee would interface with civil society groups and others in the state with a view to fine-tuning it and report back in two weeks.

Also at plenary, the house received a letter from Governor Godwin Obaseki requesting it to confirm the nominees for the sports commission board.

The board has Yusuf Alli as chairman, Frank Ilaboya, Anehita Emeya and Osayaba Osarenren as executive directors, Edo North, Central and South respectively.

Others are: Emmanuel Igbinosa, Asue Ighodalo and Uyi Akpata.

(NAN)