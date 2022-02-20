The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo State, on Saturday, clamped down on filling stations hoarding fuel and those selling above the approved pump price of N165.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the exercise took the corps to fuel stations on Airport Road, Akpakpava Road, Sapele Road and Ugbo Road, all within the state capital.

NAN also reported that the majority of the stations were selling petrol at between N205 and N220 per litre.

The civil defence officials forced the stations to revert to the N165 pump price.

Aniekan Udoeyop, the state commandant of the corps, told reporters during the exercise that the clampdown had become imperative as the actions of the fuel stations and their owners were creating artificial scarcity in the state.

Mr Udoeyop lamented that in spite of his earlier warning to fuel station owners and operators, some of them were not only hoarding products, but were selling above the N165 pump price.

“For crying out loud, any fuel station which is not ready to sell at normal price should close down.

“I had on February 7, gone round fuel stations across the state and advised them on the need to maintain the status quo in pump price per litre, as well as desist from hoarding product to forestall artificial scarcity.

“But here we are today, seeing some stations selling for as much as N220 per litre.

“This is bad, and the height of wickedness for these fuel station owners and operators to capitalise on a little mistake from the government and punish their fellow human beings.

“For those stations with fuel, but hoarding it, we will ensure they remain closed, so we are coming back to seal them up,” he said.

Mr Udoeyop disclosed that all the persons arrested during the clampdown would face the law, while stations sealed would not be re-opened until they normalise their metre.

NAN reported that some of the stations visited include Mende Gas, Hifly petrol, Elilove oil and Raptor oil, DVD oil and VOE oil where fuel was sold at between N205 and N220 per litre.

NAN also reported that 12 fuel attendants/managers were arrested during the exercise.

(NAN)