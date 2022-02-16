A multiple award-winning journalist, author, and technocrat, Anietie Usen has been appointed as head of Umo Eno governorship campaign organisation.

Mr Eno, the commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State, was recently picked by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his preferred successor in the Akwa Ibom 2023 governorship election.

Mr Usen’s appointment was announced in a statement on Tuesday by Enobong Uwah, the secretary general of Maintain Peace Movement, a group that is a vehicle for the actualisation of Governor Emmanuel’s succession plan.

The governorship aspirant, Mr Eno, accompanied by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has been visiting the party leaders and chieftains at different levels to express his interest to succeed Governor Emmanuel and to solicit their support.

Mr Usen is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Oxford Business School, Manchester Business School, Wisconsin Business School, Lagos Business School, Pennsylvania Business School (Wharton Aresty Institute of Executive Education), and the University of Calabar.

He was a pioneer reporter at the Newswatch magazine, where he rose rapidly to become the general editor.

He was also the senior political analyst/editorial board member of Thisday newspaper, as well as the regional editor in-charge of West Africa for the London-based Pan-African magazine, Africa Today.

Mr Usen was the CEO of Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation and founding Head of Corporate Communications in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Port Harcourt.

He is a fellow, Nigerian Institute of Management, fellow, Association Of Corporate Governance Professionals Of Nigeria, fellow of Thompson Journalism Foundation, United Kingdom, member of the Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations, member of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, member of the European Market Research Centre and currently a media and management consultant.