Police in Edo State have arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of a 23-year-old web developer, Franklyn Onoaghakpote.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bello Kontongs, who disclosed this on Sunday in Benin, said the arrest followed a petition to the police.

Mr Onoaghakpote had sent a petition to the police, narrating how he was allegedly abducted by a gang of kidnappers led by a man identified as Michael, and how he lost valuables worth N20 million to his assailants.

He said he was abducted to a popular hotel in Benin where he was brutalised for several hours.

“On February 10, 2022, the said Michal requested to see me concerning a website I developed for him two years ago.

“When I got to the appointed place, I waited for him only for him to appear with about 20 boys who abducted me at gunpoint.

“They blindfolded me, tied my hands and took me to an uncompleted building where they started beating me and forcefully took valuables from me.

“Items taken were a Samsung S21 Ultra with IMEI No: 350299944273493/35281786427349, I-phone 6 and my bank transfer PIN.

“They transferred N4.9m from my GT Bank Account to a Polaris Bank Account, 15,000 dollars’ worth of Bitcoin, gold necklace and hand chain.

“They took me to a river, stripped me naked and started beating me again.

After the beating, they blindfolded me again, took me to a room where I was kept for seven hours.

“In the meantime, they were calling my parents for ransom of N16 million, failing which they would kill me.

“They put a call to their father who they claimed is a military man who ordered them to shoot my legs.

“They ended up hitting my legs with planks before I was released at about 2.30 a.m. on February 11,” he said.

