The Edo House of Assembly on Monday confirmed eight out of the nine commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki on February 1.

The eight nominees were screened and recommended for clearance by the three-man ad hoc committee led by the Majority Leader, Henry Okhuarobo.

Mr Obaseki, in a letter dated January 25, 2022 and addressed to the speaker, Marcus Onobun, requested the house to screen and confirm the nominees as commissioners in the state.

Those on the list included: Chris Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomon, Afishetu Braimoh, Stephen Idehenre, Osasere Evbuomwan, Donald Ojemeh, Okojie Newton and Jonathan Lawani.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Okhuarobo, presented the report of the committee on the screened nominees to the house for consideration.

Mr Okhuarobo told the house that one of the nominees, Bamidele Obaitan, could not be screened due to an unexpected emergency on the part of the nominee.

According to him, the nominees are physically fit and educationally qualified for the state assignment.

The committee recommended that the nominees having been found to be eligible be confirmed as commissioners in the state.

Thereafter, the house unanimously, in a voice vote, confirmed the nominees as commissioners in the Edo State Government.

The speaker, Mr Onobun, commended Governor Obaseki for giving youths such as Okogbe Donald and Jonathan Lawani the opportunity to represent the youth in his administration.

Speaking shortly after his confirmation, Mr Donald pledged to help redirect, reengage and refocus the youth’s energy for national development

He said: “Edo is privileged to have a development-driven governor. All we need to do is to help prepare our youths to be marketable not just locally but internationally.”

Also speaking, Afishetu Braimoh said she was committed to making a difference by adding value and aligning with the vision of the governor to make Edo great again.

Ms Braimoh said: ”We are here to help convert our commodities to value chains so that the world can appreciate Edo for what it is known for”.

(NAN)