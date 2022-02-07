The Management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said three crew members of its offshore Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, which exploded on Wednesday, have been found alive.

The company said one body was also recovered in the vicinity of the Trinity Spirit FPSO at the Ukpokiti field (OML 108) in Delta State.

Ikemefuna Okafor, the Chief Executive Officer, SEPCOL (In receivership), confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Okafor said: “We can confirm that three crew members have been found alive in the community and our priority is to ensure that they receive the appropriate medical attention they need.

“Furthermore, in the early hours of February 6, one dead body was discovered in the vicinity of the FPSO. The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained.

“As earlier confirmed, the fire burnt out completely as of February 3 thus enabling closer inspection of the vessel.”

He said a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) with the relevant authorities, concerned parties, and expert organisations took place on February 5.

Mr Okafor said the focus of the joint efforts was to prioritise investigations toward establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the seven crew members still missing.

He added that it was also to clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.

Mr Okafor lauded the assistance provided by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, government agencies and the people of the community, particularly the fishermen since the incident occurred.

He said, “Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and updates all stakeholders with new information accordingly.”

