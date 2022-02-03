The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven private security guards and sealed three private guards companies operating “illegally” in Calabar, Cross River State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday.

Mr Fadeyi said the suspects were arrested in January in Calabar.

He explained that the companies were sealed for operating without a valid license, while the men were arrested for allegedly parading themselves as private guards for companies that were unknown to the corps in the state.

The affected companies are: Adonai Security Limited, Close Watch Security Limited and Excel Security and Protection Services Limited.

Mr Fadeyi said security companies must be properly licensed, monitored and evaluated to ensure that they operate in line with their mandate.

The NSCDC is saddled with the responsibility of supervising and licensing private guard companies in the country, he said

He noted that from several conferences and meetings held with the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, the corps stressed extensively on issues relating to illegal private guard companies and those who have failed to renew their licence.

“Towards the beginning of the year, we had to go on our normal patrol to ensure that there is calm and orderliness in view of the insecurity challenges in the country.

“In the process, we saw some private guard companies in default. We had to seal three of them, and as part of our patrol, we arrested seven persons, who said they were working for companies that were unknown to us.

“We need to really profile and get the biometrics of these security guards because we cannot afford to have a weakness in the area of private security guards because some of them act as informants to criminals.

“As we speak, the suspects are undergoing prosecution,” he said.

He said the corps organises training, workshops and seminars for private guard companies and issues certificates to them accordingly.

He advised security guard companies to maintain their standard, renew their licence when due and also do a thorough background check on those they employ as guards.

Mr Fadeyi told NAN that the corps had obtained a favourable judgement from the Federal High Court, Calabar, mandating the two trucks arrested in 2021 for conveying adulterated diesel and kerosene to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

“The court made the pronouncement shortly before going on vacation that the trucks be forfeited to the Federal Government and the adulterated product be destroyed.

“We are liaising with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to see the best possible way to destroy them without endangering the environment.

“We are continuing on our surveillance and I can assure you that with the support we are getting from our commandant general, we will achieve more this year,” he added.

(NAN)