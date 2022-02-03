The Nigerian Army said its troops of 4 Brigade on Wednesday killed three kidnappers believed to be part of the notorious kidnap and robbery gang terrorising motorists along Auchi-Benin Road in Edo State.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in Abuja, said the kidnappers met their waterloo while carrying out their nefarious operation along the road.

He said the kidnappers ran out of luck as the vigilant troops swooped on them and engaged them in a gun duel which led to the killing of three members of the gang.

He said other gang members fled in different directions.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the gallant troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action shotgun and other dangerous weapons.

He said efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free that corridor from all forms of violent crime.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to enjoin the general public, particularly the good people of Edo, to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies.

“They are also urged to go about their normal activities as efforts are in place to ensure seamless security,” the army spokesperson, said.

(NAN)