Governor Udom Emmanuel picked his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno, as the person he wants to succeed him as Akwa Ibom governor in 2023.

Mr Emmanuel presented Mr Eno to a select group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, Sunday evening, at the Government House, Uyo.

Here are 11 things we know about Mr Eno

Mr Eno began his career in 1982 with Union Bank of Nigeria, before joining Bertola Machine Tools from 1985 to 1990. He later moved to Norman Holdings Limited from 1990 to 1997, where he left as the Group General Manager, Commercial Services to establish Royalty Hotels and Recreations Limited in 1997. Mr Eno is a successful entrepreneur and the CEO of Royalty Group, a firm with interests in hospitality, manufacturing, and the oil and gas sector. He is the executive director of Agricultural Investments, a directorate in the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation (AKICORP). He is a pastor at All Nations Christian Ministry International, a non-denominational Church where he oversees the Bridge of Hope, an arm of the Ministry that offers free medical services to the host community. He has served as the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Hotels and Tourism Board from 2004 to 2007. His highest academic qualification is a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Uyo, where he is also pursuing a Ph.D. program. He is a two-time Paul Haris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Eket District 9140, and he has received numerous accolades for his public service. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Catering & Hotel Institute, a graduate of Pan-African University’s Lagos Business School and a recipient of the National Productivity Award. Mr Eno is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Hospitality Connect and The Appetizer Magazines. He is married to Patience Eno and the couple currently have six children