The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has said that he does not allow criticisms to affect him, so far he is doing “what is right”.

“Once you stick to the rule of the game and you are consistent about it, a lot of people may not like it but once you are consistent of doing the right thing and doing things right people will come to terms with it,” Mr Emmanuel said on Monday while inaugurating Spectrum TV, a private television station in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Emmanuel said he is a “critical example” of such a principle.

“I just believe I must keep doing things right. People may kick against it, people may not see the need for it, but let God bear you witness that decisions taken, actions taken, things done are in the best interest of the 7.2 million people of Akwa Ibom, and then God will have a way to exonerate you,” he said.

The governor temporarily put aside his written speech to make the remark mid-way into his address.

On Sunday, less than 24 hours ago, Mr Emmanuel had presented his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor for the 2023 governorship election, an action that is likely to generate opposition from his cabinet members and members of his party – the People Democratic Party.

It is, however, unclear if the governor’s remarks during the inauguration of SpectrumTV has any connection with the Sunday event.

Mr Emmanuel applauded the founder of the tv station, Tony Afia, for his pioneering work in broadcasting in the state – Mr Afia’s Planet 101.1 FM, Uyo, was the first private radio station in Akwa Ibom.

“I love when people have a vision, they pursue that vision vigourously. I also love people that have what I call a traceable foundation of hard work, there are a lot of people you see who make so much noise, no traceable foundation of hard work.

“I keep telling people, even in my exco, if you cannot manage a kiok, you cannot manage a multinational.

“I really appreciate your spirit of entrepreneurship. I appreciate your courage in taking this bold step,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel advised the new station to adhere to the best tradition of broadcast journalism.

Mr Afia, earlier in his remarks, said SpectrumTV has a mission to become an active player in the state economic and socio-political system, and to empower Akwa Ibom people and prepare them for the future.

He spoke about why the station was different from others in Nigeria.

“Our TV station incorporates a 125-seater state-of-the-art audience participation theatre, designed to host live events. This is an added feature that we anticipate will meet the conferencing, educational and entertainment needs of corporate organisations and private individuals,” Mr Afia said.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Emembong, in his remarks at the event, said the numerous investments and projects in the state were an indication that Mr Emmanuel’s administration had successfully established and maintained peace in the state.