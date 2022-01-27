The family of Japhtah Yekorogha, who is reportedly a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, abducted on January 24, have appealed to his abductors to release him unconditionally.

The appeal is contained in a statement by Azibaola Robert, younger brother to the victim made available to reporters, on Thursday, in Yenagoa.

The statement, signed by Austin Ekeinde, media aide to Mr Robert, founder of Zeetin Engineering Ltd, appealed for support from members of the public that could lead to the quick release of their brother.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm; and turn a new leaf for the peace, security and prosperity of Bayelsa State,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Yekorogha was whisked away on Monday night from his Yenagoa residence by unidentified gunmen.

“Our elder brother, Mr Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention.

“We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians, who by way of calls, text messages and visits had stood by us since the incident occurred. We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State, and the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Federal Otokito, who was abducted on January 20, was freed on January 24.

(NAN)