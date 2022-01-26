The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill for a law to regulate the manufacture and use of wooden boats in the state.

This was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Special Bills at plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chair of the Committee, Pat Ajudua, said that the bill was referred to the committee on Tuesday after its second reading for further legislative scrutiny and analysis.

“This mandate was received with an order to report back on Wednesday, January 26.

“The committee swung into action immediately after plenary in order to bring this assignment to fruition.

“The committee considered the provision of schedule IV, item 1, paragraph (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) vis-à-vis the Bill.

“The committee further scrutinised the Bill clause by clause from the long title to the last clause,” she said.

On the details of the Bill, Ms Ajudua said the bill when assented to by the state governor would ensure that all manufacturers and operators or users of wooden boats were registered with the State Directorate of Transport.

She said the bill would ensure that all manufacturers, operators of wooden boats obtain licenses to manufacture or operate such from the state Ministry of Transportation.

The Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo thereafter, moved a motion for the suspension of Order 12, Rule 82, 83 of the House to enable it pass the Bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Sherriff Oborevwori, was seconded by Solomon Ighrakpata (PDP-Uvwie).

The speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, saying that the gesture would facilitate commerce as well as create job opportunities for people in communities in riverbank.

He said the bill would help to stem illegal oil bunkering activities in the state.

“I thank you for recognising the importance of this bill and for your support and commitment in ensuring that this bill is passed,” he said.

(NAN)