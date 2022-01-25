The Consolidated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has elected a new executive to lead its members for the next three years.

The election, conducted on January 19 at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo, saw Uwem Ekoh of the Spokesman newspaper emerge as Chairman.

Other elected officers are Unyime Etim of Ibom Nation, Vice Chairman; Abigail Isaac of Daily NewsWire as Secretary; Mfon Utip of The Point, Financial Secretary; and Otobong Ufot of the Explorer, Auditor.

The State Chairman of the NUJ, Amos Etuk, who is a member of the Consolidated Chapel, was present and cast his vote in the election.

The election was supervised by the state council of the NUJ, led by the Secretary, Dominic Akpan, assisted by Mfon Hanson, assistant secretary, and Anietie Esu, auditor.

Mr Akpan, who spoke on behalf of the NUJ chairman, charged the new leadership of the chapel to pursue the welfare of members as a cardinal objective.

He said the new executive must work hard towards achieving its agenda. He urged them to remain united for the progress of the chapel.

Mr Akpan said the peaceful election indicated that a new dawn is here for the chapel and its members.

The new Chairman, Mr Ekoh, in his acceptance speech, described the task ahead as “enormous” and pledged to give the chapel an inclusive and effective leadership.