Primary school teachers in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State said they have just received their November 2021, salary from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The payment was effected three days after the teachers, through their union, protested that they were not going to resume work if the salary was not paid.

“The said withheld November 2021 salary was yesterday, January 10, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. precisely paid to the primary school teachers in Nsit Ibom,” the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nsit Ibom branch, said in a letter to the SUBEB chairman.

The letter, dated January 11, was signed by the chairman and secretary of the NUT in the local government area, Ekom John and Michael Ukana, respectively.

The union said it appreciated the prompt response of SUBEB to their demand, and directed teachers in the area to resume work.

“We appealed for the same gesture to be extended to the payment of arrears of minimum wage and eight years Leave Grant owed the primary school teachers in the state.

“Justice has been served. Service is, therefore, guaranteed,” the union added.

Before now, the Chairman of SUBEB, Paul Ekpo, had denied the claim that teachers in Nsit Ibom have not been paid their November salary.

“We have 31 local government areas in the state. There is no way we can pay selected salaries because the salary slip has one approval that contains everybody.

“How is it possible to pay someone’s salary in December but didn’t pay in November? It has nothing to do with our office (SUBEB). I strongly believe that it may not even be all the teachers in the local government.

“So, let the individual teachers find out what happened with their bank because the salary left us and was paid as at when due and even December (salary) has been paid,” Mr Ekpo had told PREMIUM TIMES.