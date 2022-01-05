The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced a ban on scrap scavengers — young men, usually seen with rusty cart, who roam around neighbourhoods picking discarded metals.

They make a living trading on the scrap.

The ban, which was announced via a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government (SSG), Emmanuel Ekuwem, followed the alleged killing of a resident of Uyo by two scrap scavengers.

The two reportedly attacked the resident who was said to have caught them stealing some items from his residence.

They were in turn lynched by a mob in the community.

“Sometime in 2021, multiple explosions, causing fatalities, were recorded in Oruk Anam Local Government Area in the course of scavengers sorting out what turned out to be military brand explosives,” Mr Ekuwem said in the statement.

“About four lives were lost in this incident.”

Besides public complaints against their activities, Mr Ekuwem said the state government had to take an action in order to “curb criminality and threats to the peaceful inter-ethnic relationship” in the state.

“Sundays appear to be the busiest day for these scavengers who take advantage of mass church attendance to invade homes and cart away valuables leaving hapless citizens with tales of woe upon their return from Church.

“As a responsible Government, we can no longer tolerate the activities of this industry which evidently is in no way adding value to the socio- economic well being of the state but rather escalating tensions and threatening the overall peace and security of the state.

“Accordingly, the operations of scrap scavengers in the state is banned forthwith. Violators of this ban will be apprehended and dealt with according to the law,” the SSG said.

The Akwa Ibom Government also reiterated its earlier ban on the use of motorcycles within the Uyo metropolis and its environs.

“Security agencies and the general public are therefore put on notice. An enforcement structure has been put in place to effect these directives to the letter,” Mr Ekuwem said.

Governor Nyesom Wike of the neighbouring Rivers State took a similar action recently, banning cart pushers from the state capital, Port Harcourt.