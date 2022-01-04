Sandy Onor, the senator representing Central Cross River District, has said that Cross River has never had zoning as a tradition in its politics.

Mr Onor said this at a press briefing on Monday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the discussion on zoning of the governorship of the state in the 2023 election has become controversial, with some politicians kicking against it.

However, there are others like Governor Ben Ayade who are of the opinion that power should return to Cross River South after going round the three senatorial districts.

Senator Onor said in the 1999 governorship election, there were candidates from the southern and northern districts of the state, but that someone from the south won.

He said candidates from the central and northern districts contested in 2007, and that someone from the central won, adding that it became inevitable that in 2015 the position was left for the north.

“In the forthcoming election, whoever is the best candidate, the votes will show, nobody made the Southern Senatorial District the first born of Cross River politics.

“Today, I want to be governor of this state that I have given so much to and some people are hiding under the label of geography to spew ethnicity.

“This is a beautiful state, our people share commonalities that have deep historical roots, so, we must protect our people from geo-ethnic division,” he said.

Speaking further, the senator said he had heard all forms of stories that he was being sponsored by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

He said every governor that has emerged in Cross River has had some form of support from outside, his case was not peculiar.

“If you want to be a governor, you must have friends across the state and at the national (level) and if you want to be the president, you must have some international links and contacts.

“Every politician contesting one position or the other in the 2023 has support. Wike has put his resources maximally in the survival of the Peoples Democratic Party and I am very proud of him,” he said.

(NAN)